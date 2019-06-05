Trading Standards issues advice after Aberdeen airport hand luggage complaint

Trading Standards has carried out an investigation after a complaint about hand luggage at Aberdeen airport.

Officers received a complaint from a member of the public who had been hit with a £50 charge after his carry-on bag failed to fit into the baggage sizer at the airport.

As a result, all 41 baggage gauges at the airport were tested by trading standards – and all were found to be correct “with little room for error”.

With holiday season coming up, we’d urge you to always double check your airline’s baggage policy, as well as the size and weight of your hand luggage before traveling to the airport. This could help you to avoid facing a fee of £50 or more. @AberdeenCC pic.twitter.com/JasI5w5mHr — Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards (@AberdeenCityTS) June 5, 2019

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards issued advice to travellers following the checks.

They said: “With holiday season coming up, we’d urge you to always double check your airline’s baggage policy, as well as the size and weight of your hand luggage before traveling to the airport.

“This could help you to avoid facing a fee of £50 or more.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter