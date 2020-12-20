Trading Standards issues warning over social media hacking scam

A north-east trading standards body has issued a warning over a new scam carried out by social media hackers.

Moray Trading Standards urged caution over the scam, in which hackers take over someone’s social media account and send a message to all their friends.

The message asks if the friend would mind a payment verification text being sent to their phone, suggesting the sender’s phone isn’t working.

But if the recipient responds and clicks on a link a charge will be added to their phone bill without permission.

In a statement, Moray Trading Standards said: “We’re aware of a new scam doing the rounds on social media.

“It appears that the scammer hacks into a victim’s social media account and uses it to send a message to all the victim’s friends.

“The message says something like ‘hi can I get a text message sent to your phone pls? I need to verify a payment for a gift card but I can’t receive texts at the moment’.

“If the friend responds to the message, the scammer will send them a link to click on. If the friend responds to the link, they will find a charge has been added to their phone bill without their permission.

“If you get a strange message like this that appears to come from a friend’s account, do not respond to the message, do not click on any link and do not provide any personal details.

“Give your friend a call and see if they sent the message. Chances are someone has hacked their account.

“If you need any further advice on scams, please contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000. If you are the victim of a scam, please report it to Police Scotland on 101.”