Trading Standards catch two firms selling tobacco and fireworks without checks in Aberdeenshire

Trading standards officers have caught two businesses in Aberdeenshire selling tobacco and fireworks without the relevant checks.

Officers from the Aberdeenshire Council team have been conducting checks across the region by sending a young volunteer out to purchase age-restricted goods.

1/2 Our Trading Standards Officers have been conducting fireworks and tobacco test purchasing throughout Aberdeenshire. We are disappointed to report that our young volunteer has been sold fireworks on 2occasions. — @AberdeenshireTS (@AberdeenshireTS) November 5, 2020

A statement on Twitter from the team reads: “Our Trading Standards Officers have been conducting fireworks and tobacco test purchasing throughout Aberdeenshire.

“We are disappointed to report that our young volunteer has been sold fireworks on two occasions.

“We will continue to conduct test purchasing and will take the appropriate enforcement action.

“We would like to remind all retailers of fireworks that it is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under 18 years of age.”

The test purchases come ahead of Bonfire Night and, despite most events being cancelled, police have issued advice for those wishing to set off fireworks.