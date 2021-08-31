Traders look forward to removal of physical distancing road changes in Aberdeen’s West End

Traders in Aberdeen’s West End have learned when their streets will return to normal – after more than a year of disruption in the name of physical distancing.

Council staff have been working across the city to restore the roads changed as part of a £1.76 million physical distancing project, which resulted in a one-way system.

And now, business owners in Chapel Street, Rose Street and Thistle Street have been told removal of the Spaces For People measures will begin on September 21.

It was news welcomed by the majority of bosses, the chairwoman of the West End Traders’ Association, Maura Tighe, said.

“Just visually, it doesn’t look great – it is almost a mental barrier, never mind physical, as it looks like things are closed off.

“So just having all the street architecture removed will just open up the area so we can welcome people back.

“There is a feeling there is plenty of space to enable people to move about safely.

“The barriers have blocked access through the area, especially from north to south, so there was overall businesses are all saying they looking forward to people getting back to enjoy it the way it was.”

Planners had wooden seating installed outside the hospitality businesses in the area as part of the work, which Ms Tighe, of Gallery Heinzel in Thistle Street, said would not be missed.

She added: “Access has been an issue for the restaurants along Chapel Street and Rose Street, with the increase in delivery and takeaway orders during the pandemic.

“So actually, access for cars is almost more important to them than people sitting outside in the street.”

Speedy rollout of West End physical distancing left some traders in the dark

The West End was one of the first to be impacted by the local authority’s hasty rollout of the Spaces For People changes, which were implemented to increase space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Funded by a Scottish Government grant, it was hoped it would give more room for safe distancing in the coronavirus pandemic and boost the number of people leaving their cars at home.

But, in their speed to lay out cones, paint new lines on the tarmac and erect new signs, the council was accused of failing to properly consult West End traders of the changes coming in.

Some arrived at work one morning last June to find out about the change as roadworkers turned up.

The process was polished as it was expanded through the city, from Union Street, the West End and around Belmont Street to Torry, Rosemount, George Street – and briefly at the beach – too.

Work has already started to free the city of the Covid restrictions in some parts, though in others they will be maintained while the hospitality trade continues to make use of outdoor trading.

Legions of bollards and cones have already been lifted in George Street, while Rosemount Place returned to two-way traffic this week.

Having allowed three weeks for the work and taken around half that time, council staff will not move on to Torry’s Victoria Road until a week on Monday.

West End physical distancing works to be cleared by the end of September

A week later, it will be the turn of the West End – with roads chiefs announcing disruption in the area for seven days to allow the removal.

From Tuesday September 21 until the following Monday, traffic will be prohibited from the Huntly Street to Union Street section of Chapel Street, Rose Street from Union Street to Thistle Street, and from Thistle Street between Thistle Place and Chapel Street.

There will also be a ban on waiting in the same areas, with the council to tow illegally parked cars.

Councillors agreed to get rid of the West End works only last week – as they decided to hold off on a decision on changes in Union Street and the city centre until November.

Councillor Bill Cormie said it good news, as work was completed elsewhere within his Midstocket and Rosemount ward.

“Rosemount is now clear and I expect the West End traders would be as pleased as those there.

“There were a lot of headaches right from the start so it is good to get it tidied up and back to normal again.”