Trade waste to be accepted at three north-east transfer stations next week

North-east businesses will be able to drop off trade waste at three transfer stations next week.

Currently, trade waste is not being accepted at any of Aberdeenshire Council’s recycling centres.

However, from July 14, businesses will be able to use the local authority’s waste transfer stations at Banchory, Ellon and Macduff.

They will be able to drop off their waste and it will be weighed and costed.

The materials accepted include cardboard, garden waste, rubble, soil, wood, plasterboard and non-recyclable waste.

No pre-booking will be needed and business waste can be dropped off on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7.30am to 10.30am.

In addition, firms will have the option of using private waste management companies for the disposal and recycling of their waste.

Ros Baxter, Waste Manager at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this additional service to businesses ahead of time, as business waste has not been accepted at any of the recycling centres since the booking system was put in place to enable physical distancing.

“We will initially accept cardboard, garden waste, rubble, soil, wood, plasterboard and non-recyclable waste on three mornings a week, but we will keep an eye on the new service and revise it if required to better meet the needs of businesses.

“We are keen to continue our efforts to increase recycling by providing more recycling facilities for businesses.”

More information on the service is available online at: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/businesswastedropoff