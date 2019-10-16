Trade unionist to stand for Labour in next General Election

A north-east trade union activist has been named as the Scottish Labour Party candidate for the next General Election.

Kate Ramsden will stand for the party in the Gordon constituency, a seat currently held by Scottish Conservative MP Colin Clark.

The active trade unionist works in children’s rights for Aberdeenshire Council and is Scottish representative on the UNISON’s National Executive Council. She is also a member of the Aberdeen Trades Union Council.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kate, who lives in the constituency, said she wants to see an end to child poverty which is bringing “suffering across our communities”.

She said: “I am very proud of our Labour policies which support the vulnerable and seek to protect workers’ rights.”

Aberdeenshire Council opposition leader, Richard Thomson, has already been named as the SNP candidate in the Gordon constituency.