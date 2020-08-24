Trade union chief raises concerns over Stonehaven train derailment

The head of a transport trade union has written to the Rail Accident and Investigation Branch (RAIB) to “raise concerns” relating to the fatal train derailment near Stonehaven.

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaries Staffs’ Association (TSSA), addressed the letter to chief inspector of rail accidents at the RAIB Simon French last week.

In it, he stresses he does not “intend to speculate about the events of the derailment”, but goes on to ask a series of questions he hopes will be answered by the branch’s ongoing investigation at the site.

Among them are queries relating to the driver, Brett McCullough, who died in the accident.

Cortes inquires “if the driver had a chance to apply the emergency brake?”

He adds: “Related to this is whether the driver saw the obstruction and was there enough time for him to react?”

Referring to the “atrocious” weather conditions on the day of the accident, which happened near Carmont on August 12, Cortes writes: “Aberdeen services were also mostly cancelled but one question has to be why all trains were not stopped?

“Why were certain services allowed to continue and not others?”

Cortes also asks specifically about the steps that will be taken to prevent future derailments that could be caused, like the one at Carmont, by landslips.

He asks “whether Network Rail and its contractors have carried out – or plan to carry – any remedial work around the site of the accident given the issue with landslips?”

He adds: “More broadly, will the accident report make recommendations about whether Network Rail has sufficient funds and staff to be able to carry out such work given it manages 190,000 earthworks assets?”

The letter refers to reports that followed other UK train crashes, including those at Grayrigg in Cumbria in 2007, Ufton Nervet in Berkshire in 2004 and Froxfield Wiltshire in 2015, to question what similarities could be drawn.

The RAIB’s investigation at the site of the crash continues, and a report is due to be released following its conclusion.