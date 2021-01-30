Trade body advice on how to protect north-east homes from flooding

A national trade body is advising property owners in the north-east on how to minimise flood damage to homes and businesses.

The Property Care Association (PCA) is directing householders to its free online flood protection guide, to give an insight into some of the steps that can be taken to keep their homes safe.

The free download offers information and advice on mitigating the flood risk to homes or business and how to find expert advice on protection and resilience measures.

James Berry, technical manager at the PCA, said: “When it comes to flood protection there is no ‘one size fits all’ answer. It’s not just a case of buying products off the shelf.

“But there are steps people can take to protect their homes and businesses – and expert advice and support is available via the PCA for anyone who needs advice on the best ways to protect their property from floodwater.”

The tips include measures such as defending your door. Floodwater can often enter a home via a doorway, sometimes running straight through the house or business between external doors. Doorway flood protection can help prevent this and some products are designed to be fitted in front of external doors if flooding is imminent.

The PCA has a dedicated Flood Protection Group and is a member of the Environment Agency round table on flooding. It was also a contributor to the new code of practice for flood resilience published by CIRIA.

Mr Berry added: “Householders and business owners should have the confidence to find contractors and product suppliers who specialise in flood resistance and resilience works, with members rigorously checked and audited to ensure their technical competence.

“They can provide an in-depth analysis and bespoke flood protection plan for homes and businesses and undertake any flood protection or resilience work.”

The flood protection guide is available at www.property-care.org/homeowners/flood-protection/flood-protection-and-your-property