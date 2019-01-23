Tractors allowed to use section of AWPR after confusion over rules

Tractor drivers turned away from a section of the AWPR should no longer suffer from an “honest mistake” by police, it has been claimed.

Farmers had complained to the NFU Scotland (National Farmers Union) that police were stopping tractors on the A90 as they travelled the Balmedie to Tipperty stretch of the dual carriageway.

Despite a tractor ban on the AWPR itself – which has been designated a special road – the A90 Balmedie to Tipperty scheme was promoted as a trunk road, meaning farmers can continue to use it as normal.

Mr Chapman asked Transport Scotland to intervene with Police Scotland, as he felt the rules have confused officers and farmers.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said tractors would continue to be able to use the Balmedie to Tipperty section, adding that a member of the AWPR team had been in touch with Police Scotland to confirm this to them.

Police Scotland did not respond to a request for comment.