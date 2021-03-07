Tractor driver airlifted to hospital after vehicle falls into ditch

A tractor driver remains in hospital following the accident that happened outside Muir of Alford.

The 47-year-old male, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the SCAA helimed crew around 2.05pm on Saturday, March 6.

It is understood operators from Emergency Medical Retrieval Service (EMRS) were also taken to the accident site.

An image taken from the scene shows the vehicle slumped at the bottom of a ditch with emergency services gathering around.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 47-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary yesterday around 2.05pm following the accident at Muir of Alford.

“He remains in hospital for treatment but is currently in a stable state.”