North-east town’s new post office is ‘excellent news’

A new post office will open in a north-east town next month.

The new branch in Peterhead will offer customers a wide range of services.

Customers will also be able to make cash withdrawals and use a currency exchange at the new facility in the Londis store on Blackhouse Terrace.

It is expected to open in August for seven days a week.

David Duff, Post Office change manager, said he hoped the new branch, which will be open 80 hours a week, will make it easier for local residents to use postal services.

He said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We are confident that this brand new post office, alongside our other branches, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”

Welcoming the announcement, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson stressed postal facilities were more important than ever.

He added: “This is excellent news for Peterhead and I’m delighted at this expansion in post office services locally.

“It’s particularly pleasing as the shop where the new post office will be located was itself closed until the new owner refurbished it and brought it back into use last year.

“When Buchanhaven Post Office closed several years ago I made representations at the time saying that it was a valued local service and changes in the way people access banking services and online shopping meant post offices would become more and more important.”

Two other post offices are based in the town in a Spar store and on Clerkhill Road.

Councillor Anne Allan, who represents the area, said: “I very much welcome today’s announcement by the post office.

“It was a fairly short-sighted action to close Buchanhaven Post Office but the new Blackhouse Post Office will more than fill that gap and I wish the new sub-postmaster every success going forward.”