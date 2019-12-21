Tours available at Aberdeen recycling centre

Dates for booking tours of Aberdeen’s recycling facility have now become available for 2020.

The public are welcome to visit the Altens East Materials Recovery Facility, which is based on Hareness Place.

Taking place on Wednesday afternoons, the tours last for around 90 minutes, and will look at how materials are recycled at the facility, as well as how they are sorted.

Everyone who attends will be given a health and safety briefing and will also be required to wear safety clothing.

The recycling facility tours are suitable for those aged 18 and over, and are not suitable for those with mobility difficulties, pregnant women or those with pacemakers.

Any schools wishing to book a tour are asked to email MRFtours@ aberdeencity.gov.uk

Dates can be booked online at https://bit.ly/2S8ruX7