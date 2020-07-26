Tourism bosses in bid to bring visitors to north-east

Tourism bosses have taken part in a virtual event in a bid to bring more business to the north-east.

VisitAberdeenshire took part in City Fair, which brings together buyers, suppliers and destinations from all over Europe.

Normally held in London, it was hosted virtually for the first time by the European Tour Operators Assocation (ETOA) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raeanne Verlegh, VisitAberdeenshire’s senior travel trade development executive, met tour operators from Europe, Asia and the US keen to place business in the region.

The organisation’s chief executive Chris Foy said: “As well as being an important sales platform, the City Fair event provided useful insight into the longer term state of the market. Encouragingly, the theme of the day was very much around recovery and planning ahead to 2021.

“The product offering in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is strong, with many buyers interested in the region’s food and drink, outdoors and authentic ‘meet the locals’ experiences.

“While a lot of our current activity is driving much needed revenues into the visitor economy this summer, it is critical that we maintain a focus on securing new business for the region in 2021 and beyond.”