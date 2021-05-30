Tourism body reveals new marketing campaign will promote Majestic Aberdeenshire

A north-east tourism body has revealed plans to attract people to the region by promoting Majestic Aberdeenshire.

VisitAberdeenshire has taken on the moniker Majestic Aberdeenshire for its majority of its visitor, and travel industry-facing promotions.

Executives at the tourism body believe the new branding describes the very best the region has to offer, including coastlines and landscapes, unique architecture and hospitality services.

It comes after organisation’s efforts to make locals fall in love with their home turf again through its Our Aberdeen is Your Aberdeen campaign, which was aimed at highlighting the best of the region to locals to get people to stay and help recoup the financial losses suffered during the pandemic.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “Now is the time to take bold, confident steps in what is already a crowded promotional space, as destinations across the UK and beyond compete for a share of pent-up demand from potential visitors.

“While we usually take a one-destination approach to promote the city and shire together, the branding can adapt to become Majestic Aberdeen for any city-specific marketing activity.

“To complement the Majestic Aberdeenshire brand, we’re also launching a new advertising campaign called Above and beyond which confidently sums up the quality of the north-east visitor experience.”

In celebration of the re-branding, Mackie’s of Scotland has created a new limited-edition flavour of ice cream, dubbed Majestic Aberdeenshire.

The new ice cream flavour features Mackie’s of Scotland traditional ice cream, with a ripple of Mackie’s of Scotland chocolate and hand-made butterscotch pieces with an additional swirl of raspberry compote made with locally-sourced Castleton Farm berries.

Karin Hayhow, marketing director, Mackie’s of Scotland, added: “We’re very proud of our roots in the north-east of Scotland and were delighted to create a flavour to celebrate all that’s majestic about the place we call home.”