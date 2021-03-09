One of the largest touring exhibitions of contemporary art in the UK will open in Aberdeen this summer, with the city’s Look Again pledging to provide funding for local artists.

Organised every five years and now in its ninth edition, British Art Show 9 will bring innovative modern art produced in the UK to four cities.

The art show, which is curated by Irene Aristizábal and Hammad Nasar, is organised in collaboration with institutions across the cities of Aberdeen, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Plymouth.

The curators said: “In framing the exhibition, we have grouped practices into three expansive categories: healing, care and reparative history, tactics for togetherness and imagining new futures.

“While these themes were shaped at the end of 2019, the unfolding impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the protests against racial injustice make them even more urgent.”

The exhibition aims to explore “new modes of resistance” and focused on “hopeful futures”.

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

People will be able to see the exhibition in Aberdeen Art Gallery from July 10 to October 10 before it travels to Wolverhampton Art Gallery in January 2022.

To support local artists, Look Again – Aberdeen’s year-round public art programme that aims to support creative professionals with opportunities – will provide funding for up to three shortlisted practices from the north-east.

Look Again’s spokesman said: “This is a significant moment for the city of Aberdeen and its creative and cultural sector.

“To celebrate this and to provide connectivity between the exhibition and the emerging artists working in other host cities, we invite applications to a programme that will forge exchange and dialogue between contemporary arts practitioners in Aberdeen and Plymouth, the final location to receive the exhibition, resulting in an exhibition of work by emerging artists from both cities.”

Artists, curators and collectives working in contemporary visual arts who are based in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are invited to apply.

Look Again will provide £750 funding for up to three shortlisted practices, with one final proposal selected for the exhibition receiving £6,000.

The deadline for the applications is Sunday March 21. Click here for more information and to apply.