Tourette’s support group open day to be held in Aberdeen

An open day will be held to showcase the help available for people with Tourette’s in the north-east.

The Tourette Scotland Grampian Support Group will be hosting the event on Saturday August 31 in Ferryhill, Aberdeen.

Residents have been invited to the event, which will have guest speakers and offers the chance to find out more about the support network.

The Tourette Scotland Grampian Support Group, set up in Aberdeen by Lyndsay Hay, first met in September last year and aims to support parents as well as encouraging their children to socialise.

The free event will be at Ferryhill Community Centre from 1-4pm.