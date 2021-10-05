Date for Tour of Britain’s return to the north-east revealed

Organisers of the Tour of Britain have today revealed the date for its return to Aberdeen next year.

Thousands of fans turned out to watch some of the world’s top cyclists whiz through Aberdeenshire towards the finish line at the Beach Esplanade last month.

And now it has been confirmed that the cyclists will return to the north-east to start next year’s tour on September 4.

They will then make their way down the country, finishing the 18th edition of the event on the Isle of Wight on September 11.

A ‘flying start’ in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said preparations have already forged ahead to provide a “flying start” in Aberdeen.

She said: “As a city we look forward with great anticipation to providing the starting point for next year’s race.

“The excitement of this year’s event is still being felt across the region – and the economic and cultural benefits will carry long into the future.

“It was a thrilling experience to be present for this year’s finish on the Beach Esplanade, among thousands of cheering spectators, savouring world-class sporting competition up close.

“As a council we have been building our events offering and investing in supporting infrastructure, so we can expect next year’s Tour of Britain to enjoy a flying start in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille also welcomed the news, saying the 2021 event had a lasting impact on cycling, wellbeing, and tourism for this area

He said: “It is great to see the momentum being maintained, with work already starting to make 2022 just as spectacular.

Tour of Britain heads to the islands

As Scotland builds towards hosting the first-ever UCI Cycling World Championships in 2023, the Isle of Wight has been timely chosen as the finish line for next year’s Tour of Britain.

Isle of Wight councillor Julie Jones-Evans said this would be a great opportunity to showcase the island’s “unique and distinctive” scenery.

She said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase the island and everything we have to offer on live national and international TV through the power of sport.

“The Isle of Wight is well known for its sailing heritage and it’s also a brilliant place to ride a bike thanks to the unique and distinctive coastline and scenery.

“As well as providing a welcome boost to the local economy, the Tour of Britain is a fantastic sports event that inspires more people to get out on their own bikes, which is great for everyone’s health and wellbeing.

“We will be working closely with the tour organisers and other partners over the coming months to prepare for the event.”