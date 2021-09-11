Tour of Britain: Highs and lows of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Stage

Some of the best cyclists in the world will be taking to roads across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the Tour of Britain this weekend.

Legendary Tour de France rider Mark Cavendish will be among the elite field aiming for glory in the north-east.

But how tricky is the 107-mile Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire route, which is the final stage of this year’s Tour of Britain?

We have been speaking to cycling enthusiasts in the north-east to learn more about the route and to identify the stretches where beginner and experienced riders can give it a go themselves.

Can you manage Cairn O’Mount?

One of the most spectacular sections of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire route of the final Tour of Britain stage is poised to be the Cairn O’Mount climb.

Organisers have ranked it as a category one climb, the most severe riders are expected to field.

The peloton will climb about 1,000ft in just two miles.

Local enthusiasts challenge themselves with their own King of the Mountain competitions to see who can climb to the summit fastest.

If the elite field attacks the ascent, expect those times to tumble.

However, while the local riders may treat the summit of the Cairn as their own victory, the Tour of Britain riders will still have another 85 miles to go.

Neil Innes, who organises the annual two-day Ride the North cycling event, which tours the north-east, said: “The Tour of Britain will come from the south side and it is an unforgiving continuous climb all the way from the Clatterin Brig to the top.

“The very top section is especially nasty. Regular cyclists do love testing hills, like a regular golfer loves a championship course, so the cairn is well known to the local cycling community.

“For the average person, who is not a dedicated cyclist, the Cairn O’Mount is achievable but demanding.

“It should be understood that the weather up there can be much colder and more windy. If you cycle up, you also have to go down and that is not without its own challenges. The route down to Strachan has some steep sections that can be very fast.”

Stunning Deeside and Aberdeenshire

After storming down the Cairn O’Mount Stage 8 of the Tour of Britain then takes in some of Deeside’s most spectacular scenery on its way to Aberdeen.

From Finzean the peloton will climb Corsedardar Hill, which is a more modest category-three ascent of 320ft, before steadily climbing from Aboyne to Ballater.

This section has some of the favourite roads for cyclists in the north-east.

From Ballater the stage turns back towards Aberdeen while using roads more commonly associated with commuter traffic – but will obviously be closed for the event.

Mr Innes said: “The south Deeside Road, west of Banchory, is a favourite for cyclists.

“The route between Dinner and Ballater is great for cycling and even if it does follow the river bank, it has more hills than some expect.

“Muir of Dinnet to Queen’s View is classic Aberdeenshire countryside and roads that, while they are a little busier with motor traffic, are great for cycling.

“There is great scenery on this section but they peak at Queen’s View with spectacular views over Deeside to the Cairngorms and Angus Glens beyond.

“Aberdeenshire is famed for castles and the route passes Castle Fraser, which won’t be visible from the road but a very short diversion for passing amateurs.

“There are lots of great cycle rides around this area. Naturally the Tour of Britain has closed roads so the cycle tourist won’t necessarily chose the same route, it’s much better to get off the main roads to explore.”

Tour of Britain Stage 8 arrival in Aberdeen

From Westhill the peloton will descend into Aberdeen while racing through city streets.

Queen’s Road and Carden Place will be the setting for the initial stages of the ride towards the finish.

Short sprints at Woolmanhill and Hutcheon Street precede a ride out King Street.

The final sprint towards the line will be on the Beach Esplanade with huge crowds anticipated to cheer the riders, who are due to arrive shortly after 3pm.

Expect an incredibly fast push for the finish, which is slightly north of the Beach Ballroom.

What happened when we tried the Tour of Britain Cairn O’Mount climb?