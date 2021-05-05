‘Toughest weeks of the pandemic:’ More than 250 pupils at Elgin Academy have self-isolated in the last month

Pupils and families in Moray are being urged to do their part to curb a surge in Covid cases that has gripped the region.

More than a quarter of students at the 1,000-pupil Elgin Academy have been required to self-isolate in recent weeks after 48 positive coronavirus cases were associated with the school.

These cases have been confirmed since April 14, with many pupils accessing remote learning during this period.

The current outbreak has been described as “some of the toughest weeks of the pandemic for our school staff and families” by Moray education chief Vivienne Cross.

Now, Elgin Academy headteacher Kyle Scott has written to all the families with children at the school to thank them for their support and urge them to continue to follow the rules.

‘We will beat this virus’

He said: “I want to thank so many of our amazing pupils for following the rules both in and out of school.

“I also thank parents/carers for their support throughout; it has been so encouraging to read and receive words of support and I personally thank all those members of our school community for taking the time to do this.

“It’s by following the rules that we will suppress the virus, and as a school community, it is so important that we continue to work together in following the guidance and adhering to these rules.

“If we continue to do these things and remain proactive in our response, I firmly believe that we will beat this virus where we are here for you as your school and we want to help in any way that we can.

“We will continue to work hard, liaise with Public Health as necessary, and will do all we can to maintain the safety of our school and prevent any pupils from having to isolate and therefore miss time in school.”

Enhanced cleaning

The Elgin Academy building is under an enhanced cleaning schedule, with daytime cleaners who continually clean touchpoints like door handles, toilets, and communal areas.

It is also cleaned every night and sanitised so it is ready for the next day.

Staff reinforces the importance of mitigations like face coverings and hand hygiene.

Head of education Ms Cross, said: “These have been some of the toughest weeks of the pandemic for our school staff and families.

“We’re reassured by public health that our strong Covid protection measures mean that transmission is not happening within our schools, and ask our residents to make the most of the expansion of testing for ‘mild or extended’ symptoms, and community testing for those without symptoms, to help stop the spread and further disruption to our children and young people’s learning.”

Covid in Moray

Covid cases have been confirmed at two Moray nurseries, St Sylvesters and Lhanbryde, while pupils at Hythehill Primary are self-isolating.

Moray has the highest rate of Covid infections in Scotland, according to the latest figures.

In the seven days between April 25 and May 1, 75 cases were detected in the region, the majority of those centred around the Elgin and Lhanbryde areas.

According to Public Health Scotland (PHS) the seven-day positive rate per 100,000 people is 78.3 in Moray. Of those people being tested for Covid, 3.3% came back positive.