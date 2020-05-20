Touching send-off at airport for beloved Aberdeen taxi-driver

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Aberdeen taxi driver who was always “first in the queue” to help others.

Friends and colleagues gathered outside the main terminal at Aberdeen International Airport on Monday, to pay their respects and say a final farewell to Chris Duncan, 68.

One of the longest serving taxi-drivers at the airport of more than 30 years, Chris was also the proud owner of Aberdeen’s first wheelchair accessible vehicle – giving transport to those most in need in his community.

The goodbye was bitter-sweet for family and friends of Chris, who passed away from a heart-attack this month.

Onlookers clapped as his hearse passed through his beloved airport for one last time.

His son, Stewart Duncan, 36, says returning to the airport was a fitting send-off for his dad, who harboured a love for aviation and spent his childhood spotting aircraft over his home in Dyce.

He said: “As a young boy, my dad and his older brother Gordon, who is still with us, were infatuated with the airfield and the aircraft long before the airport became what it is today.

“He always kept a keen interest along with his brother and they both ended up working in the airport as adults.”

In his youth, Chris worked with his own father, Charlie, at the former Lawson of Dyce meat processing factory.

It was in the early 80s that he obtained his taxi-driving license and began working in Dyce for Glen Hire Taxi Company.

Spurred on by his love for planes, he then joined the airport as a taxi driver in 1984.

Unfortunately, Chris become a widower in the late 80s, after the death of this first wife Pauline, in 1988.

However he found love again with his second wife, Alison.The two first met at the airport, where they both worked.

With Stewart and his older siblings in tow, James Duncan, 40, and Louise Duncan, 39, the family moved to Westhill, and set down new roots.

Eventually they became a family of six, after the pair welcomed son, Andrew Duncan, now 29 – and Chris doted on all four of his children.

Stewart said: “He was a very fun loving caring guy, who could never do too much for us, and obviously given his profession we always had a built in chauffeur for all our hobbies and activities when we were kids.”

Although he had no grandchildren of his own, Stewart says his dad had an “affinity” with children, who always took a shine to his kind nature.

It was this natural connection with others that inspired him to help out people within his community.

Stewart said: “He had experience in a younger life with wheelchair users and he decided it would be a good opportunity to try and give back to the community and really give a facility, initially to the airport, but then to the wider Aberdeen area.”

At his own expense, Chris underwent the arduous process of obtaining a modified taxi, which would be suitable for those with disabilities.

With no vehicle existing in the city at the time, he had to jump through hoops and finally get council approval to make it happen.

However his efforts were worth it, and in 1993 he was the city’s first proprietor of a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV.)

Stewart said: “He did school runs for children all throughout the north-east, who were having difficulty in getting to specialist schools like old woodland school, and he would facilitate that as part of his working day.

“He also took disabled people in the community to Pittodrie who were struggling to get there from outlying areas.”

Through his journeys, Chris formed friendships with some of the users of his taxi and began offering the trips at no expense.

Often he was offered a ticket to Pittodrie Stadium in return– an offer the Dons fan was more than happy to accept.

In his later years and he would often devote his time to north-east charities.

Stewart said: “When there was an opportunity to do things for charity he was always first in the queue.

“He appreciated that not everyone had it as good as some others, and to just really be generous with your time and generous with your spirit.

“Last Christmas he nominated himself proudly to take the airport’s delivery of toys to Befriend a Child.”

Stewart is now a taxi manager at Aberdeen International Airport, and he says things have come full circle.

While Chris is no longer at the terminal, Stewart says his dad has left an indelible mark on the airport and its staff.

The city and shire now has hundreds of wheelchair accessible vehicles.

However, Chris will forever be remembered as someone who broke down barriers and took the first vital steps to providing transport for those with disabilities and mobility issues.

Stewart said: “I’m extremely proud of my dad’s legacy and to have the foresight to do that in the early 90s.

“I’m just incredibly proud to have that example for me and for the rest of my family in our lives.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jemma Cumming, travel services manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We were very sad to learn that one of our longest serving Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers had passed away.

“Chris and the Duncan family have a very long running and special connection to Aberdeen Airport.

“Chris was a true gentleman, always smiling and forever putting the needs of his customers first.

“Chris would always go the extra mile to do a great job and would offer to help anyone at a moment’s notice.

“We are very sad to have lost him from our fleet but very proud that he was such an integral part of the airport fleet for all these years.”