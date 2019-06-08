North-east tots to show their best spots in Little Leopards contest

Babies and toddlers across the north-east are getting their best smiles ready for the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

Previously known as Snappy Tots, Little Leopards will see hopeful parents snap up the chance to have photos taken of their child, and have them in the running to be crowned top of the tots.

The competition is open to all children up to and including the age of five.

This year, your little ones’ bright faces will get the chance to get their picture taken by an Evening Express photographer.

Parents can enter the competition by filling out the entry form in the paper, then taking it to Marischal Square to have their photo taken.

The overall winner of Little Leopards wins a bumper prize, including a cheque for £500, a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture.

The winner will also get a family parlour pass for up to six people from Mackie’s 19.2.

The parents also receive a fantastic bottle of champagne and flowers.

But it isn’t just first place which scoops up a prize – the 11 runners up each receive a canvas of their child, a free ice cream and coffee for four people from Mackie’s 19.2.

Every child taking part will also feature in our Little Leopards supplements.

Winner of last year’s competition was 14-month-old Scott Bruce.

Little Scott, who lives in Northfield with mum Sarah Levett, was chosen from hundreds of entries.

His smile won his family cash, and a custom print of his entry photo.

Sarah, a stay-at-home mum, was encouraged to enter her toddler in the competition by her sister.

She said: “I was so surprised that we won, I didn’t think he’d actually win.

“We’ve put the cheque and the big picture of him in his toy room – which I’m sure he will be grateful for when he’s older and maybe a little bit embarrassed.”

The proud mum said little Scott, who will be turn two on June 25, has been hitting all his milestones.

Sarah added: “Scott loves speaking, he’s a little chatterbox.

“He’s getting his sentence together now, but it’s always ‘mummy, mummy, mummy’.

“He also loves playing and running about in the back garden.

“He’s an imaginative boy and will play with anything.

“Scott also likes singing – he’s learned the alphabet song and is always singing it.”

And the toddler has an appetite for home-cooked meals by his grandma.

The winnings have been put in a savings account for Scott to enjoy when he’s 18.

Sarah is encouraging other parents to take part in this year’s contest.

She said: “It’s a great thing for when they grow older and see what they’ve achieved at such a young age.

“I think winning this is something he’ll grow up to appreciate later on.”

The contest will run from Monday until June 22 (excluding June 16) from 10am until 4pm.