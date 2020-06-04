Total snaps up majority stake in giant Scottish wind farm project

French energy giant Total has announced the purchase of a majority stake in a giant Scottish wind farm project.

The North Sea oil and gas firm revealed it has entered into an agreement with developer SSE Renewables to acquire a 51% stake in the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project for an upfront payment of £70 million.

It will also provide earn-outs up to £60m in aggregate payments, subject to performance conditions.

The project represents a near-£3 billion global investment for Total and SSE Renewables.

Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and chief executive of Total, said: “Total builds up a strong position in the world’s largest offshore wind market, as it becomes a majority stakeholder in the Seagreen 1 project, one of the largest offshore wind farms in the UK North Sea.”