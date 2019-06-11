Total celebrates first gas from huge North Sea field

A huge North Sea field capable of covering 5% of UK gas demand has come on stream following investment of around £3.5 billion.

Paris-headquartered Total confirmed today that production had started at the Culzean field, 140 miles east of Aberdeen.

Discovered in 2008, Culzean contains 250-300 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and is expected to pump out 100,000 boe per day, making it one of the North Sea’s biggest fields.

It is served by three bridge-linked platforms and a floating storage and offloading unit, all built in Singapore.

Despite the change of operator, Total managed to keep up the momentum, delivering first gas early and well under the original £4bn budget.