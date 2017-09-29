Tory MSP faces penalty for failing to declare interest in development

A millionaire MSP is facing sanctions at Holyrood for failing to register an interest when asking questions.

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s Standards Committee have recommended Conservative Alexander Burnett be barred from lodging any written questions for two weeks.

It comes after former SNP MSP Christian Allard made a complaint the Tory had failed to register an interest he had in a housing development in Banchory when he put forward five questions in August 2016.

The Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life investigated the matter and concluded Mr Burnett, the MSP for Aberdeenshire West, was in breach of the regulations.

Standards Committee convener Claire Baker said they agreed and considered “the breach justifies the imposition of a sanction on Alexander Burnett”.

MSPs will be asked to agree the two-week ban on Mr Burnett lodging questions, but Tory leader Ruth Davidson is also being urged to apologise for her party’s response to the matter.

When Mr Allard lodged his complaint, the Tory press office said in a statement: “Some people may find it bizarre that an EU citizen has an interest in a planning application in Banchory.“

The former MSP, who is now a councillor in Aberdeen, said: “Ruth Davidson now needs to face up to this embarrassment for the Tories – condemn Mr Burnett’s actions and finally offer a full apology on behalf of her party for ever questioning the right of an EU citizen to have their voice heard on a legitimate matter of public concern.”

Mr Burnett said: “It was my judgement at the time there was no conflict of interest as I was simply acting on behalf of several hundred very concerned constituents.

“However, I accept the decision of the committee in this case and will not contest any sanction that is imposed.

“I will also be advising my party colleagues to support the recommendation of the committee when it comes to the chamber for a final decision.”

As well as being director and chairman of a property development and letting company in Banchory, the Tory MSP also owns an estate with a market value of about £10 million.

Two weeks ago he was admonished by Holyrood’s Standards Committee for failing to register interests for two written questions he had submitted to Holyrood in February.