Tory MSP accuses SNP of ‘constitutional grievance’ over Brexit

A north-east MSP appointed to the Scottish Conservatives’ shadow cabinet has accused the SNP of creating “constitutional grievance”.

Peter Chapman was appointed shadow minister for rural economy and tourism last week.

And he claimed leaving the European Union would benefit rural industries in the north-east.

He said: “Leaving the EU has many benefits for our rural industries.

“Rather than get on with sorting new models to succeed the hated Common Fisheries Policy and Common Agricultural Policy, the SNP create constitutional grievance.”

A spokesman for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Tories’ arrogance and hypocrisy knows no bounds – they are the ones who have dragged Scotland out of the EU against our will and who are pursuing a disastrous Brexit policy which threatens to be devastating for jobs, investment and living standards.”