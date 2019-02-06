Tories investigating claim Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson was spoken to by police over ‘sexual touching’ in bar

The Scottish Conservatives today said they are “looking into” claims that Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson was quizzed by police over allegations of “sexual touching” at a Westminster bar.

The member of Parliament for Aberdeen South was said to have been spoken to officers at Strangers Bar in the Palace of Westminster last night.

Police confirmed officers talked to three men at the drinking spot, which is popular with politicians.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at approximately 23:00hrs on February 5 to a bar within the Palace of Westminster following a report of sexual touching.

“Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved – three men in their 20s and 30s.

“However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made.”

A Scottish Conservative Party spokesman said: “We’re aware of reports of an incident last night in the Strangers Bar and we’re looking into it.”

The Evening Express has contacted Mr Thomson for comment.