Tory memberships sent to Aberdeen councillors suspended from Scottish Labour

Nine Aberdeen councillors suspended from Scottish Labour have been sent Tory membership cards by the political rivals who accused them of betraying their constituents.

The councillors were suspended from Scottish Labour two years ago this week after doing a deal with the Tories to keep the SNP out of power at Aberdeen City Council.

To mark the date, the SNP has sent the nine personalised cards encouraging them to join the Scottish Conservatives.

They state that joining criteria is “propping up a Tory administration for at least two years, giving the go-ahead to £150 million of service cuts, happy to betray constituents’ trust – or all of the above”.

The nine are: Yvonne Allan, Barney Crockett, Lesley Dunbar, Sarah Duncan, Gordon Graham, Ross Grant, Jenny Laing, Sandra Macdonald and Taqeer Malik.

Aberdeen SNP Group leader Stephen Flynn said: “The councillors have worked hand in hand with the Tories to force through £150m of cuts, from educational psychologists to school transport budgets – hammering those very people who need support the most.

“Despite all of this there have been no repercussions thanks to the sheer cowardice of Richard Leonard.

“This whole situation is a complete farce.”

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Folk in Aberdeen will not be taken for fools. It’s time for Labour to step up, show some leadership and give these disgraced councillors the boot.”

A Scottish Labour spokesman gave no comment.

Aberdeen Labour group leader Jenny Laing said: “As for joining the Tories, I will leave that to Mr Flynn.

“After all he is the one with the Tory application form.

“I am somewhat bemused at Mr Flynn’s latest comments given our vision for Aberdeen was endorsed by him and his SNP group following the refresh of the community planning document.”

Aberdeen Conservative Group leader Douglas Lumsden said: “While the SNP are playing childish pranks, this administration are working to improve the city. This just shows Mr Flynn is not fit to lead.”