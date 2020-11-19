Torry residents safe to return to homes after ‘potentially suspicious item’ proves harmless

Residents evacuated from their homes earlier this evening following reports of a “potentially suspicious” item in the Torry area have returned to their properties after police deemed the area safe.

Fire crews, police and an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team were called to a house in Sinclair Road at around 7pm, and remained there for around four hours while residents were ferried by bus from the area.

Police have now confirmed the area is safe and residents, some of whom were taken away from the area into the city centre by coach, are returning to their homes.

A forces spokeswoman said: “The road is now open. It’s being deemed safe by the EOD team.”

Sinclair Road was closed from its junction with Victoria Road between 7pm and 11pm and as a precaution roads surrounding that area were taped off to traffic and pedestrians too.

Fire crews also attended, sending two pumps from the central fire station.