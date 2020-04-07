Aberdeen farm owner raises concerns over location of transition zone

Concerns have been raised over the location of the proposed Aberdeen energy transition zone after it emerged it would include St Fittick’s Park as well as Doonies Rare Breeds Farm.

Doonies director Graham Lennox said the farm’s staff had not been contacted prior to the publication of the draft LDP.

He said: “It was a shock when we found out. I hope it doesn’t go ahead. We have been here for nearly 50 years and it would be devastating.

“At the moment it is a proposal. It will be out for consultation soon and I hope people are vocal because it would be terrible if Doonies closed.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn also criticised the plans and said: “If the council administration get their way, they plan to rip up the last green space in Torry while Doonies Farm has clearly been earmarked as expendable.

“Torry is one of Aberdeen’s most historic communities and residents rightly feel that the administration are turning it into an industrial ground at every turn.

“Douglas Lumsden must go back to the drawing board on this one and come back with something else approaching sensible.”

Mr Lumsden said: “I am somewhat surprised at Stephen Flynn’s comments given the energy transition zone has had the support of the Scottish energy minister Paul Wheelhouse.

“He must stop being parochial in his outlook and start to recognise Aberdeen must embrace the future.”