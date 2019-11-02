Scottish Conservatives’ acting leader “very confident” of north-east support

The interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives claimed he is “very confident” of north-east support in the upcoming General Election.

The Tories took their campaign to Aberdeen yesterday, with Jackson Carlaw maintaining his party would do well in the polls, despite the city previously voting 62% in favour of remaining in the European Union.

Speaking during a rain-soaked event to launch an advertising van emblazoned with the First Minister’s face, Mr Carlaw claimed the Tories are the “only party” voters can trust to say no to a second independence referendum.

He said: “The only party that people can look to in this election and be absolutely certain will say no to a second Scottish independence referendum is the Conservatives.

“I think as the campaign unfolds people will increasingly realise that if they want to put that division of the past behind them, they have to vote for us to achieve that.

“So I’m very confident, particularly up here in the north-east, where we’ve had some absolutely fantastic MPs representing the area for the last two years.”

Mr Carlaw refused to make any predictions on how many Scottish seats his party could hold on to in December’s general election, saying if he had done that at the last election he would have “seriously under-called” the performance the Scottish Conservatives achieved.

He added: “The north-east was one of the areas that voted most resolutely against independence in 2014. It’s an area that has responded to the Scottish Conservatives over the last five years, particularly in 2017.”

Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson will be fighting to hold his seat in Aberdeen South.

When asked what he would say to the 62% of voters in Aberdeen who voted to remain in the EU, the Brexiteer MP, who has been a vocal supporter of the Prime Minister, he said: “The UK had that debate as a whole and the UK as a whole voted to leave the EU.

“That’s why I want to give people in Aberdeen South, whether that’s businesses or residents, the certainty they need to get on with their lives by voting for a Brexit deal.

“Although 62% voted to remain in the EU, 100% of them, or almost 100% of them, are democrats and therefore respect the referendum result and just want us to move on and get it sorted.”

The First Minister will tell a pro-independence rally in Glasgow later today that an independent Scotland is “within touching distance”.

The SNP leader is the headline speaker at the event in George Square today.

Ahead of the event, she said: “A vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit and to put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.

“This election really is the most important one Scotland has faced in modern times.

“So much is on the line – people are completely fed up with the mess at Westminster.

“An independent Scotland is closer than it has ever been. It really is within touching distance.

“What is needed now is another clear win for the SNP to bring it even closer still – so vote SNP on December 12 to secure Scotland’s right to decide.”