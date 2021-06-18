Tories celebrate success in East Garioch by-election

The Conservatives have secured their second seat in an Aberdeenshire ward after winning a local by-election.

David Keating has been voted in to represent East Garioch, which covers Kintore, Blackburn and Fintray.

He replaces community stalwart Lib Dem Fergus Hood, who represented the area for many years before his death earlier this year.

Mr Keating joins his Conservative colleague Dominic Lonchay, Democratic and Independent Green councillor Martin Ford and the SNP’s Glen Reid.

Voting took place on Thursday before the results of the by-election were announced at Inverurie Town Hall today.

Mr Keating, who received 1,240 votes out of the 2,725 cast, said he was looking forward to working for the local community and doing his “utmost to fashion consensus”.

Mr Keating’s appointment brings the council up to 69 elected members which will rise to its full complement of 70 following the Mid-Formartine by-election in August.

Council chief executive Jim Savege, who is also the authority’s returning officer, said: “Today’s appointment sees Aberdeenshire take a step closer towards being restored to full democratic strength. I would like to thank colleagues from across the council for the smooth and successful running of this by-election.”

The other candidates were Dan Ritchie, SNP (963 votes), Trevor Booth, Lib Dems (281), Jamie Ogilvie, Greens (130 votes) and Andy Brown, Labour (111 votes).