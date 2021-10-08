Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Toploader join line-up for new Moray festival

By Ellie Milne
08/10/2021, 1:56 pm
Toploader will perform at the MacMoray Easter Festival

English indie band Toploader has been announced as part of the line-up for a new Moray festival.

The band, best known for its cover of Dancing in the Moonlight, is the second act to be confirmed for the MacMoray Easter Festival next year.

The new event will hopefully take place at Cooper Park in Elgin on April 16, 2022, if organisers YBD Music are granted a license.

🐣 New Band Announcement! 🐣

🐣 Joining the VENGABOYS are….. 👇www.macmoray.com // MacMoray Easter Festival

Posted by MacMoray Easter Festival on Friday, 8 October 2021

Toploader celebrated great success in their early career and gained four Brit Award nominations before breaking up in 2003.

Six years later, the band reformed as a trio releasing new music and performing live across the country, including a sold-out show in Lossiemouth in May 2019.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Vengaboys would be headlining the festival, adding the Elgin date to their world tour.

The Dutch group are expected to perform their greatest hits, including Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom, We Like to Party and We’re Going to Ibiza.

The Vengaboys are headlining the festival in Elgin next year. Photo: PA

A new annual event

The 2022 event will mark the launch of an annual Easter festival in Moray featuring music and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Organisers have said they have “over a dozen surprises to reveal” including more musical performers to add to the line-up.

On the official website, it says: “Live music performances on one outdoor stage by world renowned names won’t however be the only entertainment in this family event.

“There will also be a bouncy castle, food stalls, face painting and Disney princesses adding to the light-hearted family day out and making sure all the kids are entertained.

“There will also be a bar area situated inside a large marquee with another indoor stage where people can experience traditional Scottish music.”

Tickets are available to reserve now on the MacMoray Easter Festival website.