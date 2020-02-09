Water top-up tap installed in north-east park

Stonehaven residents will be able to benefit from a new top-up tap installed in the town.

Scottish Water has installed the device in Queen Elizabeth Park, which will be easily accessible to users of the town’s leisure centre.

The state-of-the-art Top Up Tap, which is the 19th to be installed across Scotland so far, will allow people to top up their water bottles with free, great-tasting water, with the total expected to rise to 70 over the next 18 months.

Clive Duncan, of Scottish Water, said: “We’re delighted to launch our first Top Up Tap of 2020 in this great location in Stonehaven which will make it easier for everyone enjoying all of the wonderful facilities in the area to stay hydrated on the go.”

The taps are aimed at encouraging people to carry a refillable bottle with them.