Top sports award for ten Aberdeen schools

Several Aberdeen schools have received awards recognising their commitment to encouraging physical activities.

A total of 10 schools across Aberdeen have won the sportscotland School Sport Award, which is presented each year for innovation and achievement.

The award recognises schools which work to increase participation levels.

It is supported by the Active Schools Network and is funded by the National Lottery.

Skene Square, Ashley Road and Hazlehead primary schools all won the gold award along with Aberdeen Grammar School and Hazlehead Academy.

Culter, Fernielea, Riverbank and Seaton schools received the silver award while Gilcomstoun was awarded bronze.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: “It’s testament to the work of a variety of partners, including thousands of pupils, parents, volunteers and teachers, that we can now say this is a record-breaking year for the School Sport Award.

“Everyone involved should be very proud of this achievement.

“There is an undoubted value in sport being at the heart of school life. With that in mind we are committed to helping build a Scotland where sport is a way of life and young people in schools are central to this.”