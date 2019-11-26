Stewart Milne: ‘Club has taken over my life’

Outgoing Dons chairman Stewart Milne has confessed: “This club has taken over my life.”

Speaking fondly of his 25 years at the club, he said: “It has been a tremendous privilege to be chairman.

Recent weeks have made me appreciate how big a chunk of my life this role has taken.

“One thing that brought it home was realising my two youngest boys have another year left at school and that is going to be them away.

“I want to be able to devote more time to them in that period,” added Mr Milne, who said he was looking forward to more family time.