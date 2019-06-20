Top ratings for Aberdeen school for the deaf

An Aberdeen school for the deaf has received praise from inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Sunnybank School on Sunnybank Road in Aberdeen on May 1 and have now published their report.

They rated the quality of care and support “very good” – the highest of six possible ratings – and the staffing “very good”. The School for the Deaf operates within the primary school and the service is provided by Aberdeen City Council.

It offers a day care for a maximum of nine children at any one time between three years of age and those not yet attending primary school.

The report said: “Children benefited from staff working closely with other agencies to help meet their needs. Information was shared sensitively and professionally and was used to inform individual personal plans of how children’s needs and preferences would be met.

“We observed staff use these planned approaches to care for children. This provided consistency and helped children to achieve.

“Meal times provided sociable experiences for children.”