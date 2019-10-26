Top rating for north-east care bosses

Managers at a north-east secure unit for young people have been called “exceptionally strong” by inspectors.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Rossie Secure Accommodation Services in Montrose on August 15 and have now published their report.

They rated the management and leadership “excellent” – the highest of six possible ratings, which is rarely awarded.

The report said: “Management and leadership were exceptionally strong.

“We saw real evidence of ideas and innovation being taken forward in a planned and sustainable way and of continuous improvement to the benefit of both young people and staff.”

One social worker said: “The staff team have built a very good relationship with my young person who has been quite unreachable for a long time. The team have strived to engage him in activities and have made him feel at ease.”