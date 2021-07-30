Top-ranking cops investigated over alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at Aberdeen bar

An investigation was launched after three senior north-east police officers were accused of “inappropriate behaviour” at an Aberdeen bar.
The high-ranking cops had been at the Dutch Mill on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen last month and a complaint was made about their conduct.
Police Scotland’s professional standards department carried out the investigation into the matter – understood to involve two chief inspectors and a detective inspector – and determined there was “no evidence of criminality or misconduct”.
