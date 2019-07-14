North-east man wins top prize for documentary

A north-east investigative journalist has won a top award from his former university.

Dale McEwan, from Kemnay, made a documentary highlighting the issue of counterfeit medicine in Kurdistan which is claimed to be causing people to lose their sight.

The 33-year-old graduated from Stirling University a decade ago, but returned to pick up the Graduate of the Year award in recognition of his work.

He said: “I’m extremely honoured. This award goes to everyone whose eyes were removed because of counterfeit medicine and to those journalists who were exploited just for doing the job they loved.

“I grew up in a council house and was the first person in my family to attend university. I want to show the university experience is open to everyone, regardless of background. None of it would have been possible without my mum, Nancy, who has always supported me.”

Dale’s documentary, Stolen Vision, highlighted the problem of fake medicine. His reports were published by Private Eye and the National Union of Journalists.

