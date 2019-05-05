Top prize for Aberdeen house builder

A north-east housebuilding firm has won a top award for customer satisfaction.

Stewart Milne Homes North collected the gold prize at the In-House Research Gold Awards after 97% of customers said they would recommend the firm to a friend.

The independent awards are run by In-House Research Ltd, a market research firm, and are based on customer feedback.

Stewart Milne Homes North’s head of customer service Craig Mackay said: “Receiving this gold award is a real honour as it is voted for by our customers, providing honest and transparent insight into our ethos.

“At Stewart Milne Homes we are focused on ensuring that every home shares the same exacting standards of workmanship and design on which we have built our reputation.

“We are proud to receive this feedback from our homeowners.”