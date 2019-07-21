Top military band to perform in Aberdeen on Poppyscotland fundraising tour

A top military band is to perform in Aberdeen as part of a fundraising tour.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will visit the north-east as part of Walking with Heroes 2, which will raise funds for Poppyscotland.

The first edition of the tour and accompanying CD helped raise thousands of pounds to support the armed forces community across Scotland.

The band will play at the Beach Ballroom on November 22.

Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising Gordon Michie said: “Hundreds flocked to watch the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland last year and it was a privilege for Poppyscotland to be in partnership with such a talented group.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the band again. The tour will provide a great opportunity for music lovers to experience the unmistakable and memorable sound of Scotland’s state band.”