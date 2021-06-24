A top Aberdeen hypnotherapist was filmed carrying out a sex act on himself by two schoolboys.

The youngsters spotted Gary Sutherland – whose business Reset Hypnotherapy states he can help clients tackle addition or bad habits – touching himself as they made their way home from Harlaw Academy last month.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how one of the teenagers noticed what the 59-year old was doing and captured video footage on his mobile phone.

Upon noticing he was being filmed, Sutherland fled the scene in his car.

However, the pupils passed the footage on to the police, who were able to quickly identify Sutherland and trace him to his home address.

Following the case, the dad-of-two – who has given talks and lectures to some of the north-east’s biggest firms – spoke of his embarrassment.

He said: “I’m ashamed, remorseful and it has ruined my life.”

Accused was ‘touching himself under a blanket’

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court the incident happened on May 10 last month.

He said: “The two boys were walking their normal route home from school.

“As they approached Broomhill Road they noticed a white Audi vehicle parked there and they saw that the accused was inside the vehicle touching himself under a blanket covering his lap.

“One of the boys thereafter began filming and the accused noticed this and removed his hand from under the blanket and quickly drove off.

“The boy then informed his mother of the incident and she contacted police.

“Extensive enquiries were then carried out and police later attended at the accused’s home address and traced him within.

“They identified him as being the same male captured on the phone footage provided by the boy.”

Mr Middleton added that upon being taken into custody Sutherland initially denied the charges against him.

He pleaded guilty at ‘earliest opportunity’

Defence solicitor John Hardie said Sutherland has “no relevant previous convictions” and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity to the charge of causing a person to be present while engaging in sexual activity.

It is understood he was not charged with exposing himself because the act took place under a blanket.

Sheriff Margaret deferred sentencing on Sutherland, of Great Western Road, Aberdeen, in order for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

She also will also be subject to notification requirements under the sex offenders register.