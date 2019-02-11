Top honour for Aberdeen scientist

An Aberdeen-based scientist has been given the royal seal of approval in Sweden.

Professor Christine Watson, who is based at the Aberdeen campus of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), has been awarded KSLA’s (The Royal Swedish Academy of Agriculture and Forestry) Wallenberg Professorship 2019.

Ahead of today’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Prof Watson received her diploma at KSLA’s Commemorative Meeting in Stockholm from Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden.

The professorship means she will spend nine months working with the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU).

Prof Watson, who has been with SRUC since 1990, is a leading expert on nutrient management in agricultural systems.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work with leading researchers in agriculture, ecology and forestry to tackle complex questions about future land use in northern Europe.

“I am also looking forward to growing more research and education links between SRUC and SLU as there are many synergies between the two organisations.”