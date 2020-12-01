Top health chief backs call to move north-east to level three restrictions

The Scottish Government’s recommendation that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire move to level three restrictions has been backed by one of the region’s top health officials.

It follows concerns over the rising number of people in the area becoming infected with Covid-19.

Local authority leaders warned such a move could be an “economic disaster” for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

But NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence, Jillian Evans, has spoken out in support of the decision.

She believes increasing measures now will help save lives, as well as preventing longer-term economic damage to the north-east.

Jillian said: “From a health protection standpoint, if we are looking after the population that is the most sensible thing to do. It minimises the chances of things getting worse.

“I completely understand how people feel about the economic implications. However, you have to ensure the Covid health protection in order to protect the economic health.

© Jillian Evans

“The faster we take action now, the quicker we will see an economic benefit in the future. There is strong evidence to show the quicker you impose tighter restrictions, the quicker case numbers start to fall.

“Across Scotland and across the UK, you can see that has had a positive effect in areas where it has been done.

“We should do it now, when we are getting close to a vaccine and we can see the end in sight. If we continue with the hard work now, we will be glad we did it in the end.”

The recommendation from ministers came after cases in the north-east rose sharply last week.

Although much of the rise was attributed to outbreaks at food processing plants, Jillian warned of “widespread” infections across the north-east in a video message posted on Aberdeenshire Council’s social media channels.

She said: “It is concerning. We have seen a big increase creeping up, and we all know well-publicised outbreaks in recent weeks.

“That causes a spike in cases, so we see that spike and think that’s the problem, that the problem is associated with those particular outbreaks.

Jillian Evans, Head of Health Intelligence at NHS Grampian, talked us through why experts are worried about the COVID cases in Aberdeenshire. pic.twitter.com/3IGFMKadim — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) November 29, 2020

“That’s not correct. Those outbreaks have caused a surge in the cases but the case numbers, or the number of people who have been infected, has been steadily rising in Aberdeenshire for quite some time.

“We call that widespread community transmission which means cases we are seeing in Aberdeenshire can’t be linked to an outbreak. They might have started at the outbreak and then people who are associated with that outbreak, whether they have been in a working environment or whether they have been in a pub or a restaurant or whatever, take that home to their families and that’s what causes the spread of the virus.

“From families it goes into communities and that’s what you end up with, which is a widespread picture of transmission. That is what is really, really hard to try and control which is why you need wide policies like lockdown. It can’t just be managed through contact tracing which is what we have relied on mainly until now.”

In order to stop the rising tide of cases in its tracks, Jillian urged the public to step up their adherence to the rules.

She said: “Stopping the cases rising will take a lot of what we have already been doing. We need more people doing the right thing more of the time.

“Essentially we need people to minimise the amount of contact they have outside their household. That is by far and away the biggest thing you can do right now.

“A lot of people might think that because we are only in level two we’re fine. People are starting to live their lives again.

“But we can’t let cases rise. To remain where we are we need to minimise contact.

“People still need to wear face coverings, wash their hands and be careful around other people.”