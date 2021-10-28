Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

New test kit means drunk and drug-drivers caught nearly daily in Aberdeen

By Jamie Hall
28/10/2021, 11:45 am
Ch Sup George Macdonald appeared at Aberdeen City Council's public protection committee.

A sharp rise in the number of drug-drivers has been put down to better testing equipment by the north-east’s top police officer.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, 363 drivers were found to be over the legal limit for drugs and drink in Aberdeen – a rate of almost one every day.

The figure marks an increase of more than a quarter on the previous year, when 257 people were caught.

Drug-drivers ‘directly linked’ to new tests

However, chief superintendent George Macdonald claimed the rise is down to officers have access to better drug-testing equipment rather than more drivers breaking the law.

Mr Macdonald said the number of people caught driving under the influence is “directly linked” to the introduction of more accurate tests – in particular kits which can test for drugs such as cannabis and cocaine.

“We have absolutely seen an increase in drug-driving because of the use of roadside testing,” he told Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee.

“We still sadly have to deal with a reasonable level of drink-driving, and there is a cohort of individuals who, regardless of what we do, will continue to drive under the influence of drink and drugs.

“There has been a significant rise in driving under the influence of drugs, and that is directly linked to the fact we are now able to test more accurately for them.

Police ‘more proactive’

“Our proactivity around drugs has increased during the pandemic.”

Since October 2019, officers have used “drug wipe” kits which allow them to test drivers, with immediate results at the roadside enabling them to catch drug-drivers.

In the two years since the equipment became part of the force’s arsenal, constables say they are catching as many people driving under the influence of drugs as drink.