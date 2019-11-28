Top cop backs transfer to north-east council’s headquarters

Aberdeen police staff could move into Aberdeenshire Council’s headquarters, a top cop has said.

Police Scotland has spent the last two years looking at the possibility of moving staff out of Queen Street Police Station and into nearby Marischal College, the home of Aberdeen City Council.

Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins has said support staff could move out of Queen Street and into Woodhill House.

At a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority’s board at the Town House in Aberdeen yesterday, Asst Ch Con Hawkins said: “This would see our frontline staff moving out of the tired accommodation in Queen Street and into Marischal College within an operational policing and multi-agency partnership hub.

“It might also see us moving back-office and support functions into a co-location arrangement within a public services hub in Woodhill House – a very attractive proposition.”

Alongside this, services could be expanded at two other offices.

“We believe there is a strong case for creating a criminal investigation hub at Kittybrewster Police Station, developing and enhancing a public protection hub at Bucksburn Police Station and developing an operational support hub at Nelson Street Police Station,” said Asst Ch Con Hawkins.

Police Scotland has written an initial business case to justify the changes.

As Ch Con Hawkins added: “We’re currently working on a full business case – that is the next stage in the journey.

“We have ongoing discussions with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council. While the detail will be added in the weeks ahead, it is clear to me we have a real significant opportunity.”

He referenced the arrangement at Buchan House in Peterhead, where police staff work alongside Aberdeenshire Council, and added: “We want to bring that kind of approach into a city centre environment, which is a really attractive opportunity.”