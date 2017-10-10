Top comic and TV host set for Aberdeen return as part of tour next year

Comedian Dara O Briain is poised to return to Aberdeen for two nights next year.

One of the most recognisable faces on British TV, Dara is making a return to his day job and will appear at His Majesty’s Theatre on March 12 and 13 with his new tour, Voice of Reason.

Director of programming and creative projects at APA Ben Torrie said: “Dara O Briain is one of the highest calibre performers working today and we’re thrilled to have him return to Aberdeen, this time at His Majesty’s Theatre. Dara’s stand-up sets are a masterclass in quick-thinking comedy and he is guaranteed to hold the audience in the palm of his hands.

“I know his fans will be eager to secure tickets and they are likely to sell fast.”

Dara is one of the most in-demand faces on British TV as host of BBC Two’s hugely successful Mock The Week, Stargazing Live, Robot Wars and Dave’s Go8Bit.

He has also previously released five stand-up DVDs; Crowd Tickler, Craic Dealer, This Is The Show, Dara O Briain Talks Funny Live In London and Dara O Briain Live at the Theatre Royal.

Tickets for Voice of Reason are on sale to APA Friends tomorrow and to general bookers on Thursday at 9.30am.

To become an APA friend or buy tickets, phone on 01224 641122.

Tickets will also be available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com or at the Box Office at His Majesty’s Theatre and The Lemon Tree.