North-east chef to compete in TV show Corner Shop Cook Off

A north-east award-winning chef will go head-to-head against a Masterchef winner in a new TV series.

Kilted Chef Craig Wilson will battle it out with Masterchef: The Professionals winner, Gary Maclean, in a BBC Scotland television programme.

The cooking contest will see the two chefs compete to create a three course meal, on a budget of only £15.

The show, called Corner Shop Cook Off, makes the contestants purchase all of their ingredients from the local corner shop.

Hosted by Gregory’s Girl actress Clare Grogan, the show sees the Kilted Chef visit the village of Law, Lanarkshire in the final episode of the series.

Fans of the celebrated chef can expect the programme to be aired on Wednesday March 25, on the BBC Scotland channel at 8pm.

Despite his many accolades, Craig admitted to feeling “pressure” competing against Gary Maclean.

The Glaswegian, who was crowned Masterchef: The Professionals Champion 2016, was also appointed Scotland’s first National Chef by the Scottish Government, in order to promote Scotland as a good food nation.

He has also acted as a judge at The Taste of Grampian 2018, and teaches at City of Glasgow College.

Craig, who is the chef and proprietor of Eat on the Green at Udny Green said: “I was absolutely delighted to be asked to take part in the show.

“It was great fun and certainly put me under pressure.

“Not only was I competing against a top chef like Gary, but creating a three-course meal on a tight budget with limited ingredients meant I had to think creatively.”

He added: “The show has really brought back into focus just what can be created with simple ingredients or store cupboard items.

“I think at this time, we’re all looking at ways we can create delicious, healthy foods on a budget whilst using up items we already have to save on food waste.

“Hopefully the show will give people some recipe ideas.”

Since opening in 2004, Craig’s Eat on the Green restaurant has become one of the best known eating establishments in Aberdeenshire, winning a number of accolades in local and national industry awards.

The north-east icon, who started out as a trainee chef at the Strathburn Hotel in Inverurie, became one of the youngest head chefs in the country, at the age of 24.

He is also one of the youngest chefs to achieve two AA rosettes for his culinary skills, and has cooked for a number of celebrities including Sir Sean Connery, Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Patrick Stewart.