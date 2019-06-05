Top awards for water quality at north-east beaches

North-east beaches have been given the thumbs up for water cleanliness by an environmental body.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has released the status of bathing waters across the north-east, with several rated good and excellent.

Peterhead (Lido) beach scooped an excellent grade, while Aberdeen received a good rating, compared to “sufficient” last year.

The nine north-east coastlines graded included Aberdeen, Balmedie, Collieston, Cruden Bay, Cullen Bay, Fraserburgh Philorth, Fraserburgh Tiger Hill, Peterhead Lido and Stonehaven.

Also receiving a good rating were Collieston, Cruden Bay and Stonehaven.

Balmedie and Fraserburgh Philorth joined Petehead Lido in gaining an excellent grade.

Cullen Bay and Fraserburgh Tiger Hill were rated sufficient.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, whose ward covers the area for Aberdeen Beach, said: “This is a step in the right direction.

“The beach is a fantastic asset which draws people from across the north-east.”

And Councillor Andrew Hassan, who represents the Balmedie area, said: “It’s great news for Balmedie Beach to be recognised in this way.”

Fraserburgh councillor Doreen Mair said: “Bonnie water to go with a bonnie beach.

“We hope when folk think of visiting a beach in the area they will look to us.”

Sepa has also revealed that 88% of Scotland’s bathing waters have met the strict environmental water quality standards overall and that fewer bathing waters have been rated as poor since the tighter standards first came into force in 2015.

Calum McPhail, Sepa environmental quality manager, said: “Every day Sepa works to protect and enhance Scotland’s stunning environment.

“It is great news that more bathing waters have met the excellent standard since the new tighter standards first came in to force in 2015 and we are also pleased to reveal that fewer bathing waters are rated as poor.

“Each bathing water is different with a unique set of potential water quality challenges.

“Working with partners, we’re continuing our focus on bathing waters rated as poor with tailored improvement plans, prepared by Sepa, well underway.”

This season beach users will have access to real-time water quality forecasts and live information on any pollution incidents.

Sepa scientists will sample the water and use state-of-the-art weather data to provide daily bathing water forecasts throughout the three-and-a-half months of the bathing season.