Top award recognises service to Aberdeen community

SIX city residents have been presented with a top civic medal.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett handed the honourees their British Empire Medals at a special ceremony held at the city’s Town House yesterday.

David Murray, Charles Bain, Clare Haggart, Liz Milne, Hazel McAllan and Helena Anderson-Wright each received a medal recognising their service to the local community.

Mr Murray, 60, from Dyce, received a BEM for his voluntary work with the Red Cross spanning more than 20 years.

He was involved in looking after 17 Romanian migrant workers who were living and working in Skye after being trafficked into the country.

David said: “The Serious Organised Crime Agency had raided the cottage they were staying in and asked if we could set something up to look after the individuals, which we did for quite some time.

“We fed them, made sure they were clothed and had somewhere warm to stay. My wife and I took five of them who wanted to return to Romania from Skye to Glasgow so they could get back.”

The Aberdonian hopes to continue his work for the Red Cross in future. Charles Bain, 65, from Bridge of Don, received the medal for his fundraising events which support Aberdeen University’s Development Trust in undertaking dementia research.

He has raised a total of £300,000 to date to buy essential technical equipment that allows professors to investigate the reasons why Alzheimer’s and dementia occurs, and sponsors students at the university to do the same.

Charles said: “My father was diagnosed with dementia and then my father-in-law got it at the same time, so my wife and I had two parents with dementia. It was dreadful to see how they deteriorated and that was what spurred me on to make a difference.

“I’m very proud to be here today – if only my mother and father-in-law could see me now.”

Mrs Haggart, 61, from Bieldside and Mrs Milne, 68, from Milltimber, both received BMEs for services to theatre and the arts in the north-east.

The pair run the Phoenix Theatre Company alongside working with local charities, and hope to pass on their skills in performing arts to children in the region.

Clare said: “We’ve supported some very underfunded charities and passed that on to people that we teach now.

“It’s a legacy which we’re really proud of – especially organisations like Grampian Women’s Aid, our students do an amazing amount for them.”

Mrs McAllan was honoured for her services at Balnagask Community Centre where she has been involved for more than three decades, particularly helping lonely elderly people socialise.

Mrs Anderson-Wright was recognised for her services to arts and encouraging the development of music and poetry in schools.